Suave® Kids Tear Free Strawberry Blast Body Wash
12 fl ozUPC: 0007940060486
Strawberry blast will make you clean and smell yummy! Wash all over your arms, legs and tummy. Feeling all fruity and fresh you can go on your day. So, it doesn't matter if you get dirty when you play! Dive into a sea of fun with our mild body washes! This gentle formula is dermatologist tested and effectively cleanses kids' sensitive skin without drying it out like a bar soap can.