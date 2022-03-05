Suave Max Hold Non-Aerosol Hair Spray has a vitamin and protein enriched formula to help you achieve your chosen style. Whether your hair is oily, damaged, dry, curly, or straight- this product is suitable for all hair types! This Suave hairspray has been made specially to ensure your style is never stiff or sticky. It provides natural-looking hold and control. When choosing a styling hair spray, it's important to look for one that will make your hair feel its best. Use this Suave hair spray to give your hair more volume, body, and lift. It's the perfect holding hair spray to use for a long day or night, when you want your hair to look great for longer. This non-aerosol hair spray will tame your hair and hold it in place. The Suave Max Hold Non-Aerosol Hairspray for women works best when used alongside Suave shampoo and conditioner. Try the Coconut Oil Infusion or Keratin Infusion from the Professionals range. About Suave For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day.

Provides long-lasting hold and control

Suitable for all hair types