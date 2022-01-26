Hover to Zoom
Suave® Max Hold Unscented Hair Spray
11 ozUPC: 0007940018181
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
A detoxifying shampoo that contains ahas (fruit acids) that breaks down fatty acids for a clean, clear scalp. The balancing essential oils penetrate the scalp to brighten hair and purify an oily or flaky scalp.
- Creates a natural-looking hold, not stiff or sticky
- Keeps your hair tame and frizz free
- Max hold formula to give hair body, volume, and lift
- Provides long-lasting hold and control
- Suave Max Hold Unscented Hairspray has a vitamin and protein-enriched formula
- Suitable for all hair types