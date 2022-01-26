A detoxifying shampoo that contains ahas (fruit acids) that breaks down fatty acids for a clean, clear scalp. The balancing essential oils penetrate the scalp to brighten hair and purify an oily or flaky scalp.

Creates a natural-looking hold, not stiff or sticky

Keeps your hair tame and frizz free

Max hold formula to give hair body, volume, and lift

Provides long-lasting hold and control

Suave Max Hold Unscented Hairspray has a vitamin and protein-enriched formula

Suitable for all hair types