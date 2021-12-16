Hover to Zoom
Suave Men 2-in-1 Hair & Body Wash
12 fl ozUPC: 0007940037021
Product Details
This dual body wash with creamy texture that glides effortlessly on skin with a delicate scent of musk and sandalwood. It rinses off easily and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth.
- A dual action shampoo and body wash - with just a hint of musk and sandalwood
- Fresh, manly scent in this 2 in 1 shampoo and body wash that doesn’t overpower
- Men's 2 in 1 shampoo and body wash that won’t leave your skin feeling dry
- Shampoo and body wash is great for everyday use, whether at home, at the gym or travelling
- Shampoo and body wash with a rich lather that rinses clean. Easy hair and body care. Great for beards
- Suave Men 2-in-1 hair and body wash that works hard and smells great!