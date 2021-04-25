It’s a combination as sweet as it sounds! Suave Essentials Milk & Honey Moisturizing Hand Soap with honey washes away dirt and germs without leaving hands feeling dry. These days, we are washing our hands more than ever to stay clean and safe, so Suave created a liquid hand soap that is as fragrant as it is effective. Suave Essentials Milk & Honey Moisturizing Hand Soap washes away dirt and germs while leaving hands with a delectable and sweet scent. With fragrances this beautiful, you will be happy to wash your hands over and over again. Our Milk & Honey Moisturizing Hand Soap is beautifully scented with a velvety blend of pure vanilla bean and sweet honeyed cream that will leave you feeling instantly pampered. This exquisite scent was developed by world renowned fragrance experts. This hand soap is available in a convenient, easy to use, recyclable bottle. Like all Suave products, this hand soap is PETA-certified Cruelty Free.

How to Use: Pump soap into hands, lather, wash for 20 seconds and rinse. Savor the beautiful fragrance.