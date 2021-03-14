Awaken to clear blue skies, a gentle breeze and refreshing water! Suave Essentials Ocean Breeze Hand Sanitizer with aloe and moisturizers, helps you fight germs while leaving skin feeling and smelling fresh. This anti-bacterial gel hand sanitizer is 99.9% effective against common germs and bacteria while leaving your hands beautifully scented. With germ-fighting power and the fragrances that you love, our Ocean Breeze Hand Sanitizer is beautifully scented with a playful blend of watery hyacinth and fresh sandalwood that instantly transports you to a seaside escape. Enjoy refreshing ocean vibes every time you apply. This fragranced hand sanitizer is ethyl alcohol based and formulated to meet FDA regulations. To use our antibacterial hand sanitizer, wet hands thoroughly with product and rub lightly until dry. Do not wipe off or rinse. Reapply whenever needed. Available in a convenient and easy to use pump bottle, this gel hand sanitizer fits easily on countertops or desks, so you can place your hand sanitizer in important spots at home and work.