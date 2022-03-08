Brighten your day with a burst of citrus! Suave Essentials Pink Grapefruit Energizing Hand Soap with aloe washes away dirt and germs without leaving hands feeling dry. These days, we are washing our hands more than ever to stay clean and safe, so Suave created a liquid hand soap that is as fragrant as it is effective. Suave Essentials Pink Grapefruit Energizing Hand Soap washes away dirt and germs while leaving hands with a fresh and energizing scent. With fragrances this beautiful, you will be happy to wash your hands over and over again. Our Pink Grapefruit Hand Soap is beautifully scented with fresh and fruity fragrance of sweet pink grapefruit, which makes washing your hands feel like a moment of pure indulgence. This exquisite scent was developed by world renowned fragrance experts. Suave Essentials Energizing Pink Grapefruit Hand Soap is available in a convenient, easy to use, recyclable bottle. Like all Suave products, this hand soap is PETA-certified Cruelty Free. How to Use: Pump soap into hands, lather, wash for 20 seconds and rinse. Savor the beautiful fragrance.

All Suave products are PETA-certified Cruelty Free

Suave Essentials Pink Grapefruit Energizing Liquid Hand Soap with aloe, washes away dirt and germs

This hand soap has an energizing scent of grapefruit that will invigorate your senses

This hand soap is available in a convenient, easy to use, recyclable bottle

This hand soap won’t leave hands feeling dry