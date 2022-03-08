Experience a floral escape! Suave Essentials Pink Honeysuckle Hand Sanitizer, with aloe and moisturizers, helps you fight germs while leaving skin feeling and smelling fresh. This anti-bacterial gel hand sanitizer is 99.9% effective against common germs and bacteria while leaving your hands beautifully scented. With germ-fighting power and the fragrances that you love, our Pink Honeysuckle Hand Sanitizer is beautifully scented with aromatic notes of rosemary, hyacinth, orchid and fresh garden mint that’s reminiscent of a lush floral garden. Enjoy peaceful garden vibes every time you apply. This fragranced hand sanitizer is ethyl alcohol based and formulated to meet FDA regulations. To use our antibacterial hand sanitizer, wet hands thoroughly with product and rub lightly until dry. Do not wipe off or rinse. Reapply whenever needed.