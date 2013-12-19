Smooth frizz with our Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion system! This salon proven system, infused with Keratin, helps seal the cuticle and provide lasting smoothness with up to 48 hour frizz control. Leaving hair smooth and manageable, Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Conditioner is a frizz control conditioner and smoothing conditioner that detangles and controls frizz. Our hair conditioner leaves hair feeling smooth and manageable for easy styling. This system also contains our unique QuenchLock™ Technology that works by delivering lightweight micro-moisturizing particles that lock in hydration to help make hair strong to reduce breakage. The results, a system that leaves hair smooth and healthy-looking. Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Shampoo and Conditioner for hair are salon proven to prevent frizz as well as Kérastase Oléo-Relax. (Kérastase is a registered trademark of L'Oréal SA)

For best results, use this conditioner for dry hair with our Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Shampoo. And for enhanced smoothness, follow this anti-frizz conditioner and shampoo system with Keratin Infusion Leave-In Conditioner for enhanced smoothness. Also use Suave Professionals styling products, which include hair sprays, serums, gels, and leave-in conditioners to help you achieve your desired look.

Achieve Salon-Quality Results; Suave Professionals is salon-proven to work as well as salon brands, helping you achieve a variety of beautiful hairstyles all while caring for your hair. This line is developed to help you achieve naturally gorgeous, healthy-looking locks.