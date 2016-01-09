Suave® Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Shampoo for Damaged Hair Perspective: front
28 fl ozUPC: 0007940052204
Visibly repair damage in just 3 uses with our Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Shampoo and Conditioner for luscious, healthy looking hair. Our repairing shampoo is a low sulfate, pH balanced nourishing shampoo that gently cleanses while leaving a luxurious, long-lasting fragrance. Our rich formulas of this repairing hair shampoo and conditioner are infused with pure coconut oil, known as a moisturizer, to visibly repair damage without weighing hair down.

  • This hair repair shampoo leaves a luxurious, long-lasting fragrance
  • Infused with pure Coconut Oil, this low sulfate, pH balanced professional shampoo gently cleanses hair