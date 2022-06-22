Hover to Zoom
Suave Professionals Daily 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner
12.6 fl ozUPC: 0007940073790
Product Details
Suave Professionals 2 in 1 Plus shampoo and Conditioner is pH balanced formula that is suitable for all hair types. Cut down on your shower time by choosing this convenient 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner. The balanced formula with micro-moisturizing particles cleanses and conditions in one step. Suave Professionals 2 in 1 Plus shampoo and Conditioner cleanses and conditions your hair, leaving it soft and manageable without buildup or heavy residue.