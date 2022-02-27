Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo gently cleanses while infusing lost keratin inside the hair fiber, leaving hair sleek, smooth and easy to style. Formulated with Keralock Technology, Suave Professionals' lower sulfate, pH-balanced shampoo provides long lasting smoothness and frizz control for up to 48 hours. Enjoy the luxurious, long-lasting fragrance. For stunningly sleek & smooth hair, massage conditioner into hair after using Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo.