Suave is proud to bring you these luxurious formulations, like this curling cream for natural hair, so your curls, coils, and waves can look their best every day. To create the right curl defining products for natural hair, Suave asked the experts. Introducing the NEW Suave Professionals Collection for Natural Hair – a range of curly hair products, from a curly hair serum to hair styling cream products, inspired by and made for women with natural hair. Collaborating with over 5,000 women with natural hair to craft, test, and adapt formulas, Suave developed a collection of moisture rich products, like this curl cream, specifically designed for women with curls, coils, and waves - free of any sulfates, parabens, or dyes. The formulas of these frizz control hair products are also color safe. Each moisture-rich formula is infused with natural shea butter, known to deeply moisturize, and pure coconut oil to help fight frizz, reduce breakage, and enhance shine. The collection nourishes and repairs natural hair and helps Suave women embrace curls, coils, and waves alike. This curling cream for natural hair is ideal for curls that need a little help coming back to life. This creamy formula will help enhance your natural curl pattern while adding moisture, shine, and touchable softness. With this curl defining cream, which works as both a curl enhancing cream and an anti-frizz cream, definition will be your curl's best friend!

