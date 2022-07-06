For reliable protection in a light, refreshing, spray-on application, turn to Suave Aerosol Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant.

When looking for a strong deodorant, it's best to look for one that will provide a sweat block while making you smell good. The mess-free formula of our antiperspirant spray provides effective 24-hour protection against wetness and odor, and goes on clear, so you won't have to worry about any residue on your underarms or telling white marks on your clothes. Perfect for sensitive skin, Fresh women's deodorant will keep you smelling fresh and feeling comfortable, too. Proven to work as well as specialty brands, Suave Aerosol Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant is ideal for active people, and for everyday use, whether at home, at the gym, or while traveling. Spray it on to stay dry without any irritation and enjoy its subtle, clean scent all day long.