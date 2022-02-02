One bite of our SugarBee® apple will take you on a flavor journey of honey, caramel and molasses. A touch of acidity adds a complexity that will have you exclaiming - “Oh honey, that’s good!”™. If you like your apple on the sweet side, you are going to love SugarBee®. And, fun fact, SugarBee® apples were actually created by a honeybee! One sunny day, an adventurous bee collected pollen from a mystery apple blossom and then landed on a Honeycrisp blossom. Mother Nature did her part and the SugarBee® apple was born. Apples are low in fat, sodium, and a source of fiber. Great for healthy snacking as they are slow to brown, Perfect addition to salads and an exceptional apple for baking. Intense notes of honey, caramel, and molasses with a complex finish. Nice snap in every bite.

Pair SugarBee® with sharp cheeses, crackers and robust red wines for stunning appetizer cheese boards

Store in refrigerator

Wash with water before consuming.