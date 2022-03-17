Our Certified Organic Rosehip Oil contains no less than 70% essential fatty acids and has vitamins to help soothe, soften and hydrate the skin. These nourishing properties help to reduce the appearance of scars and combat the signs of ageing.

This unique oil feeds the skin nutrients, and can be used regularly to help relieve redness due to dry/itchy skin and help maintain optimal skin health. Our fast absorbing oil leaves skin looking and feeling radiant and healthy.