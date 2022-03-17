Our indulgent Energising Body Scrub utilises aromatic Coffee Beans and Coconut Shell to exfoliate and revitalise the skin. Aloe Vera, Coconut, Jojoba and Sesame Seed Oils provide lasting hydration to soften and smooth skin. Added Rosehip and Vitamin E provide antioxidants to promote a healthy glow. Skin is left feeling energised, and polished.