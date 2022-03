Our Hydrating Conditioner is rich in moisturising Shea Butter, Coconut and Sesame Oils to help nourish, strengthen and repair dry and damaged hair. An infusion of Olive Oil and Vitamin E add lustre to dull hair and help reduce frizz. Hair is left feeling deeply hydrated, soft and more manageable, while an aroma of Coconut and Lime invigorates the senses.