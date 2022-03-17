Sukin Haircare Natural Balance Conditioner Perspective: front
Sukin Haircare Natural Balance Conditioner

16.9 fl ozUPC: 0932769300693
Our gentle and nourishing Conditioner is formulated to achieve naturally balanced, healthy hair. Botanical extracts of Burdock, Nettle and Horsetail promote natural lustre and revitalised hair. A blend of Baobab and Sesame Oils add shine to the hair while leaving it hydrated, healthy and silky soft. Feel energised with a burst of Sukin’s Signature Scent of Mandarin, Tangerine, Lavender and Vanillin.