Sukin Haircare Natural Balance Conditioner
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0932769300693
Our gentle and nourishing Conditioner is formulated to achieve naturally balanced, healthy hair. Botanical extracts of Burdock, Nettle and Horsetail promote natural lustre and revitalised hair. A blend of Baobab and Sesame Oils add shine to the hair while leaving it hydrated, healthy and silky soft. Feel energised with a burst of Sukin’s Signature Scent of Mandarin, Tangerine, Lavender and Vanillin.