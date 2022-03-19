Sukin® Lime & Coconut Hydrating Body Lotion Perspective: front
Sukin® Lime & Coconut Hydrating Body Lotion
Sukin® Lime & Coconut Hydrating Body Lotion Perspective: left
Sukin® Lime & Coconut Hydrating Body Lotion Perspective: right
Sukin® Lime & Coconut Hydrating Body Lotion

16.9 fl oz
Our Lime and Coconut Body Lotion refreshes and stimulates the senses, while a nourishing combination of Rosehip, Avocado and Jojoba Oils, along with Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter hydrate and smooth skin. An infusion of Aloe Vera, Nettle, Horsetail and Burdock restores the skin’s moisture barrier and helps to nourish dry skin.