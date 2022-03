Our Sensitive Cleansing Lotion works to purify skin by removing impurities and excess oils. Cucumber, Chamomile and Aloe Vera soothe and hydrate dry skin, while a luscious blend of Rosehip, Jojoba and Avocado Oils along with Vitamin E help to leave skin feeling clean, soft and nourished. This is the perfect cleansing option for dehydrated skin types who have sensitive skin.