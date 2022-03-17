Hover to Zoom
Sukin® Signature Antioxidant Eye Serum
1 fl ozUPC: 0932769300053
Product Details
Our Antioxidant Eye Serum offers hydration to the delicate eye area through a blend of Plant Extracts including soothing Aloe Vera, Cucumber and Burdock. Nutrient rich Oils of Rosehip, Evening Primrose and Borage assist with reducing the appearance of fine lines and help fight the signs of ageing, while improving the skins texture.