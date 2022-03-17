Sukin® Super Greens Detoxifying Clay Facial Masque Perspective: front
Sukin® Super Greens Detoxifying Clay Facial Masque
Sukin® Super Greens Detoxifying Clay Facial Masque
Sukin® Super Greens Detoxifying Clay Facial Masque
Sukin® Super Greens Detoxifying Clay Facial Masque
Sukin® Super Greens Detoxifying Clay Facial Masque

3.38 fl ozUPC: 0932769300441
Our clay based Masque contains Kale, Goji Berry and Bentonite and is enriched with vitamins and antioxidants to detox, brighten the complexion and minimise the appearance of fine lines.

Avocado, Baobab and Rosehip Oils promote an even skin tone through intensive hydration properties, helping to maintain youthful looking skin.