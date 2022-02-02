Sun-Bird Beef & Broccoli Seasoning Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Bird Beef & Broccoli Seasoning Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Sun-Bird Beef & Broccoli Seasoning Mix

1 ozUPC: 0007488007013
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Sun bird mongolian beef seasoning mix lets you create authentic asian cuisine at home. Just blend this seasoning mix with water and soy sauce, add it to browned, thinly sliced beef or steak, and serve it over rice or noodles for a tantalizing mongolian barbecue flavor. This package works best with 1 lb. of sirloin tips, flank steak or top sirloin steak.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Spice, Contains Less Than 2%: Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More