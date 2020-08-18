Sun-Bird Egg Drop Soup Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Sun-Bird Egg Drop Soup Mix

1 OzUPC: 0007488007500
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333tbsp (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potato Starch-modified, Lactose, Corn, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Chicken Fat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Spices, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Chicken Meat, Chives, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Potassium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Veggetable Protein (Corn, Soy, and/or Wheat), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Soy Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More