Ingredients

Potato Starch-modified, Lactose, Corn, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Chicken Fat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Spices, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Chicken Meat, Chives, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Potassium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Veggetable Protein (Corn, Soy, and/or Wheat), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Soy Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More