Ingredients

Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, Ginger, Bay Leaves), Sesame Seed Oil, Sugar, Contains Less Than 2%: Natural Flavor, Organic Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.