Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Sun-Bird® Fried Rice Seasoning Mix
0.74 ozUPC: 0007488007003
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Sun-Bird Fried Rice Seasoning Mix is the quick and easy way to experience the exotic flavors of the Far East in the comfort of your home.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium10mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, Ginger, Bay Leaves), Sesame Seed Oil, Sugar, Contains Less Than 2%: Natural Flavor, Organic Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More