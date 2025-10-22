Ingredients

White Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn and Potato), Whey Protein Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Spices (Including Parsley and Paprika), Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures), Natural Flavors, Butter (Cream and Annatto), Skim Milk, Gum Acacia, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Green Onion Powder

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible