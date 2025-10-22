Sun Chips® French Onion Whole Grain Snacks Perspective: front
Sun Chips® French Onion Whole Grain Snacks Perspective: back
Sun Chips® French Onion Whole Grain Snacks

7 ozUPC: 0002840015224
Product Details

Real sour cream and onion flavors rendezvous to create flavorful waves of whole grain goodness. At Sunchips® we believe being different is good. That's why we created tasty, one-of-a-kind chips that take snacking from ho-hum to oh yeah! Today, we're still making waves with our wavy unique shape, and combination of whole grains and mouthwatering flavors.

  • 7.0 oz. bag of SUNCHIPS French Onion Flavored Wholegrain Snacks
  • Real sour cream & onion flavors rendezvous on these wholegrain snacks
  • Tasty snack for the pantry
  • 21g Whole Grain per 1 oz. serving. Eat 48g or more whole grains daily.
  • No artificial flavors or preservatives
  • Heart Healthy - Diets rich in whole grain foods and other plant foods, and low in saturated fats and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease.
  • 30% Less fat than regular potato chips
  • Whole Grain Council Stamp

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
White Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn and Potato), Whey Protein Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Spices (Including Parsley and Paprika), Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures), Natural Flavors, Butter (Cream and Annatto), Skim Milk, Gum Acacia, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Green Onion Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
