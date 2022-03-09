Hover to Zoom
Sun Luck All Natural Duck Sauce
7 OzUPC: 0007613205017
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium12mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Apricots, Tapioca or Corn Starch, Vinegar, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, and Spice
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
