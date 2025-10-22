Sun-Maid® California Dried Mission Figs Perspective: front
Sun-Maid® California Dried Mission Figs Perspective: back
Sun-Maid® California Dried Mission Figs

7 ozUPC: 0004114307240
Product Details

California Dried Mission Figs – A nutritious and delicious fruit, mission figs have a sweet, honeyed flavor with a hint of berry. Sun-Maid’s mission figs have 0g added sugar and are a good source of fiber. Deep purple, ripe and tender, they’re perfect for a snack, in baked treats or as a healthy option in a salad, granola or trail mix. Delicious paired with cheese or chocolates!

  • Whole fruit
  • 0g sugar added
  • Good source of fiber
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Triangle K Kosher Certified

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g8.67%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
Calcium60mg6%
Copper0.16mg8%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Magnesium24mg6%
Potassium240mg6.86%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Figs With Potassium Sorbate Added as A Preservative

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
