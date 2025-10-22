California Dried Mission Figs – A nutritious and delicious fruit, mission figs have a sweet, honeyed flavor with a hint of berry. Sun-Maid’s mission figs have 0g added sugar and are a good source of fiber. Deep purple, ripe and tender, they’re perfect for a snack, in baked treats or as a healthy option in a salad, granola or trail mix. Delicious paired with cheese or chocolates!

Whole fruit

0g sugar added

Good source of fiber

Non-GMO Project verified

Triangle K Kosher Certified