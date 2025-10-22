Sun-Maid® California Dried Mission Figs
Product Details
California Dried Mission Figs – A nutritious and delicious fruit, mission figs have a sweet, honeyed flavor with a hint of berry. Sun-Maid’s mission figs have 0g added sugar and are a good source of fiber. Deep purple, ripe and tender, they’re perfect for a snack, in baked treats or as a healthy option in a salad, granola or trail mix. Delicious paired with cheese or chocolates!
- Whole fruit
- 0g sugar added
- Good source of fiber
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Triangle K Kosher Certified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Figs With Potassium Sorbate Added as A Preservative
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.