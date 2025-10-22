Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins
Product Details
Plump, fruity, golden nuggets of goodness -Sun-Maid Golden Raisins are an all-time favorite for breakfast and dessert recipes alike. Not to mention, their sweetness (sweet without adding sweeteners) makes for a tasty, snack, right out of the box. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.
- OK Kosher certification
- Non-GMO Project verified
- 0 grams added sugar
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
California Golden Raisins, Sulfur Dioxide Added as A Preservative.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
