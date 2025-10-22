Plump, fruity, golden nuggets of goodness -Sun-Maid Golden Raisins are an all-time favorite for breakfast and dessert recipes alike. Not to mention, their sweetness (sweet without adding sweeteners) makes for a tasty, snack, right out of the box. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

OK Kosher certification

Non-GMO Project verified

0 grams added sugar