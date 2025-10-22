Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins Perspective: front
Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins

15 ozUPC: 0004114305160
Product Details

Plump, fruity, golden nuggets of goodness -Sun-Maid Golden Raisins are an all-time favorite for breakfast and dessert recipes alike. Not to mention, their sweetness (sweet without adding sweeteners) makes for a tasty, snack, right out of the box. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

  • OK Kosher certification
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • 0 grams added sugar

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar26g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
California Golden Raisins, Sulfur Dioxide Added as A Preservative.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
