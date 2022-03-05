Sun-Maid® California Golden Raisins Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® California Golden Raisins Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® California Golden Raisins Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® California Golden Raisins Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® California Golden Raisins Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Sun-Maid® California Golden Raisins

12 ozUPC: 0004114315160
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Plump, fruity, golden nuggets of goodness — Sun-Maid® Golden Raisins are an all-time favorite for breakfast and dessert recipes alike. Not to mention, their sweetness (sweet without adding sweeteners) makes for a tasty, snack, right out of the box. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

  • Whole Fruit
  • 0g Added Sugar
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • OK Kosher Certification
  • Always Grown in the USA

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
9.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size100 g
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate31g11%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar26g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Golden Raisins, Sulfur Dioxide (Sulfites) added as a Preservative.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More