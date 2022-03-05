Sun-Maid® California Golden Raisins
Product Details
Plump, fruity, golden nuggets of goodness — Sun-Maid® Golden Raisins are an all-time favorite for breakfast and dessert recipes alike. Not to mention, their sweetness (sweet without adding sweeteners) makes for a tasty, snack, right out of the box. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.
- Whole Fruit
- 0g Added Sugar
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- OK Kosher Certification
- Always Grown in the USA
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Golden Raisins, Sulfur Dioxide (Sulfites) added as a Preservative.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More