Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins

22.58 ozUPC: 0004114302874
Product Details

Made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine, Sun-Maid® Raisins’ timeless and trusted goodness make a healthy snack for kids and grown-ups alike. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid® is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile, and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Sun-Dried Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

  • Whole fruit
  • Zero grams of added sugar
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • No preservatives
  • OK Kosher certification

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (40 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar29g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
California Seedless Raisins

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
