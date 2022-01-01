Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins
Product Details
Made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine, Sun-Maid® Raisins’ timeless and trusted goodness make a healthy snack for kids and grown-ups alike. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid® is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile, and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Sun-Dried Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.
- Whole fruit
- Zero grams of added sugar
- Non-GMO Project verified
- No preservatives
- OK Kosher certification
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
California Seedless Raisins
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More