Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins

20 ozUPC: 0004114312870
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine, Sun-Maid Raisins’ timeless and trusted goodness has been a healthy snack for kids and grown-up alike since 1912. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Sun-Dried Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

  • Whole Fruit
  • 0g Added Sugar
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • OK Kosher Certification
  • Always Grown in the USA

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate31g10%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar29g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
California Seedless Raisins .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More