Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins
Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins
Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins
Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins
Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins
Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins

6 ct / 0.75 ozUPC: 0004114309054
Product Details

Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins: kids crave them, moms approve them, and they're made with whole fruit. Sun-Maid’s timeless and trusted raisins wrapped in peanut butter and chocolate yogurt. A better for you, on-the-go snack that’s got your cravings covered. Sweet and creamy without the guilt of candy. Make Sun-Maid Peanut Butter and Chocolate Yogurt Covered Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home, or on the go.

  • Non-GMO
  • Naturally flavored
  • OK Kosher certification
  • Kosher dairy
  • Convenient

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1box (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flavored Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Cocoa Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey Powder, Yogurt Powder [Cultured Whey and Nonfat Milk], Peanut Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Flavor), Raisins, Gum Acacia, Tapioca Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
