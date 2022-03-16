Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins
Product Details
Sun-Maid Chocolate & Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins: kids crave them, moms approve them, and they're made with whole fruit. Sun-Maid’s timeless and trusted raisins wrapped in peanut butter and chocolate yogurt. A better for you, on-the-go snack that’s got your cravings covered. Sweet and creamy without the guilt of candy. Make Sun-Maid Peanut Butter and Chocolate Yogurt Covered Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home, or on the go.
- Non-GMO
- Naturally flavored
- OK Kosher certification
- Kosher dairy
- Convenient
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flavored Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Cocoa Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey Powder, Yogurt Powder [Cultured Whey and Nonfat Milk], Peanut Oil, Salt, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Flavor), Raisins, Gum Acacia, Tapioca Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
