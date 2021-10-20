Sun-Maid® Fruity Peach Raisin Snacks
Product Details
Tastes like Candy. Counts as Fruit. If it's called a fruit snack, it should be real fruit, right? Yet today it's so hard to find fruit snacks that are real whole fruit. Even the choices marketed as "natural" come loaded with added sugars and other ingredieeents that simply don't belong. But not ours! Sun-Maid® Fruity Raisin Snacks are jam-packed full of flavor and goodness without added sugars. We mixed our favorite dried fruit with our favorite flavors to create an explosion that's every bit as unique as it is good for you. The sweetness of Sun-Maid® raisins create a tangy, vibrant taste, while the natural flavors deliver a delightful fruity tartness. Whether as a lunch box surprise or a post-workout treat, our Fruity Raisin Snacks are as fun as they are good for you. Sun-Maid® Fruity Raisin Snacks are like all those gummy candies kids love, except made from real whole fruit!
- Whole Fruit
- No Added Sugar
- Naturally Flavored
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- OK Kosher Certification
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Ingredient Statement: Golden Raisins, Less Than 2% of: Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Sulfur Dioxide (Sulfites to Preserve Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More