Sun-Maid® Organic California Raisins Perspective: front
Sun-Maid® Organic California Raisins Perspective: back
Sun-Maid® Organic California Raisins Perspective: left
Sun-Maid® Organic California Raisins Perspective: right
Sun-Maid® Organic California Raisins Perspective: top
Sun-Maid® Organic California Raisins

18 ozUPC: 0004114302876
Product Details

From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid® raisins have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven’t — they’re real, minimally processed and guaranteed to add a little sunshine to your day. Just like Sun-Maid® organic raisins, grown sustainably in California and made from the best ingredients — just grapes and sunshine.

  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Whole fruit
  • 0g added sugar
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • OK Kosher certification
  • Certified CCOF Organic

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
13.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup (40g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate31g11%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar26g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Organic Raisins

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
