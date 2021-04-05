Sun-Maid® Organic California Raisins
Product Details
From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid® raisins have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven’t — they’re real, minimally processed and guaranteed to add a little sunshine to your day. Just like Sun-Maid® organic raisins, grown sustainably in California and made from the best ingredients — just grapes and sunshine.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Whole fruit
- 0g added sugar
- Non-GMO Project verified
- OK Kosher certification
- Certified CCOF Organic
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Organic Raisins
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
