Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins
Product Details
Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins: kids crave them, moms approve them, and they're made with whole fruit. Sun-Maid’s timeless and trusted raisins are wrapped in peanut butter and jelly. They are abetter for you, on-the-go snack that’s got your cravings covered. Make Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.
- Sweet and creamy without the guilt of candy
- Non-GMO
- Naturally flavored
- OK Kosher certification
- Kosher dairy
- Better-for-you choice
- Convenient
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flavored Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Nonfat Dry Milk, Yogurt Powder [Cultured Whey, Nonfat Milk], Whey Powder, Peanut Oil, Salt, Color Added [Titanium Dioxide], Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Vanilla, Natural Flavor, Color Added), Raisins, Gum Acacia, Tapioca Dextrin, Malic Acid, Confectioner's Glaze
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More