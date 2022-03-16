Ingredients

Flavored Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Nonfat Dry Milk, Yogurt Powder [Cultured Whey, Nonfat Milk], Whey Powder, Peanut Oil, Salt, Color Added [Titanium Dioxide], Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Vanilla, Natural Flavor, Color Added), Raisins, Gum Acacia, Tapioca Dextrin, Malic Acid, Confectioner's Glaze

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More