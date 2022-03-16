Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins Perspective: front
Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins Perspective: back
Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins Perspective: left
Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins Perspective: right
Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins Perspective: top
Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins

6 ct / 0.75 ozUPC: 0004114309056
Product Details

Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins: kids crave them, moms approve them, and they're made with whole fruit. Sun-Maid’s timeless and trusted raisins are wrapped in peanut butter and jelly. They are abetter for you, on-the-go snack that’s got your cravings covered. Make Sun-Maid PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

  • Sweet and creamy without the guilt of candy
  • Non-GMO
  • Naturally flavored
  • OK Kosher certification
  • Kosher dairy
  • Better-for-you choice
  • Convenient

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1box (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.2mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flavored Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Nonfat Dry Milk, Yogurt Powder [Cultured Whey, Nonfat Milk], Whey Powder, Peanut Oil, Salt, Color Added [Titanium Dioxide], Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Vanilla, Natural Flavor, Color Added), Raisins, Gum Acacia, Tapioca Dextrin, Malic Acid, Confectioner's Glaze

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

