Sun-Maid® Raisins Mini Snacks (12 Pack) Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® Raisins Mini Snacks (12 Pack) Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® Raisins Mini Snacks (12 Pack) Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sun-Maid® Raisins Mini Snacks (12 Pack) Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Sun-Maid® Raisins Mini Snacks (12 Pack)

12 ct / 0.5ozUPC: 0004114312576
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine, Sun-Maid® Raisins’ timeless and trusted goodness has been a healthy snack for kids and grown-up kids alike since 1912. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid® is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

  • Whole Fruit
  • 0g Added Sugar
  • Fruits & Veggies More Matter
  • Naturally Sweet
  • No Preservatives
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1box (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
California Seedless Raisins

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More