Sun-Maid® Raisins Mini Snacks (12 Pack)
Product Details
Made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine, Sun-Maid® Raisins’ timeless and trusted goodness has been a healthy snack for kids and grown-up kids alike since 1912. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid® is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid® California Sun-Dried Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.
- Whole Fruit
- 0g Added Sugar
- Fruits & Veggies More Matter
- Naturally Sweet
- No Preservatives
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
California Seedless Raisins
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
