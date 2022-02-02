Made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine, Sun-Maid Raisins’ timeless and trusted goodness has been a healthy snack for kids and grown-up kids alike since 1912. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Sun-Dried Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

Whole Fruit

0g Added Sugar

Non-GMO Project Verified

OK Kosher Certification