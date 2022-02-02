Sun-Maid® Sun Dried Raisin Snack Packs Perspective: front
Sun-Maid® Sun Dried Raisin Snack Packs

6 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0004114312010
Product Details

Made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine, Sun-Maid Raisins’ timeless and trusted goodness has been a healthy snack for kids and grown-up kids alike since 1912. These grab n’ go snacks are made with whole fruit and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Sun-Maid is the timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, versatile and better-for-you. Make Sun-Maid California Sun-Dried Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

  • Whole Fruit
  • 0g Added Sugar
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • OK Kosher Certification

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1box (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
Calcium14mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium219mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
California Seedless Raisins

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

