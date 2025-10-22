Sun-Maid® Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins Perspective: front
Sun-Maid® Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins Perspective: back
Sun-Maid® Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins Perspective: top
Sun-Maid® Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins

6 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0004114309071
Sun-Maid Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins - Kids crave, moms approve, made with whole fruit. Sun-Maid’s timeless and trusted raisins wrapped in a creamy blanket of vanilla yogurt. A better for you, on-the-go snack that’s got your cravings covered. Sweet and creamy without the guilt of candy. Make Sun-Maid Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.

  • Made with whole fruit
  • Non-GMO
  • Naturally flavored
  • OK Kosher Certification
  • Kosher - Dairy

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1box (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Vanilla Yogurt Flavored Coating (Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Nonfat Milk Powder, Yogurt Powder (Cultured Whey and Nonfat Milk), Whey Powder, Color Added (Titanium Dioxide), Soy Lecithin - An Emulsifier, and Vanilla), California Raisins, Tapioca Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.