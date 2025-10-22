Sun-Maid® Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins
Product Details
Sun-Maid Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins - Kids crave, moms approve, made with whole fruit. Sun-Maid’s timeless and trusted raisins wrapped in a creamy blanket of vanilla yogurt. A better for you, on-the-go snack that’s got your cravings covered. Sweet and creamy without the guilt of candy. Make Sun-Maid Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins a part of your daily routine, at home or on the go.
- Made with whole fruit
- Non-GMO
- Naturally flavored
- OK Kosher Certification
- Kosher - Dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vanilla Yogurt Flavored Coating (Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Nonfat Milk Powder, Yogurt Powder (Cultured Whey and Nonfat Milk), Whey Powder, Color Added (Titanium Dioxide), Soy Lecithin - An Emulsifier, and Vanilla), California Raisins, Tapioca Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
