Take a trip from the ordinary and escape with our rejuvenating Tropical Breeze fragrance. Mango, tangy berry and kiwi scents are combined with white musk and hibiscus to bring luscious Hawaiian gardens to mind. Sun Triple Clean laundry detergent offers a full range of laundry scents and forms to suit all your laundry needs. Sun Triple Clean liquid laundry detergents are easy to measure, dissolve quickly and are particularly useful for pre-treating stains. Sun Triple Clean laundry detergent cleans, fights stains, and freshens!This package contains one 188 ounce bottle of Sun Tropical Breeze laundry detergent, enough for 134 loads.

Safe for all washing machines, including HE