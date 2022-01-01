This unique mask sheet is infused with some of nature’s best hydrating and antioxidant ingredients, like aloe, cucumber, marine collagen, and hyaluronic acid, making it a great way to cool down and recover after a long day in the sun. 15 minutes is all it takes for our nourishing serum to flood your overheated, dry skin with nutrients, leaving you feeling relaxed and refreshed. Sunburn and After-Sun Recovery.