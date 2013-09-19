Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
SunButter Organic Sunflower Butter
16 ozUPC: 0073753919049
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Looking for pure goodness in an organic sunflower butter? SunButter® Organic is made from roasted sunflower seeds and contains no hydrogenated oil or added sugars and salts. It is natural, simple and delicious with 7 grams of protein per serving.
- Made in The USA
- Peanut Free
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Free from the Top 8 Allergens: Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Fish, Shellfish
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g24.36%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium235mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Roasted Sunflower Seeds.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More