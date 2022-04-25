Hover to Zoom
SunFed Ranch 100% Grass Fed 80% Lean Organic Ground Beef Brick
1 lbUPC: 0085955700429
Product Details
100% Grass Fed Beef. USDA Organic. Free from antibiotics & added hormones. 100% American. At SunFed Ranch, we raise beef the right way; humanely, sustainably and entirely grass fed on American family ranches. Learn more. Eat better.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g33.85%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein19g
Iron1.8mg10%
Niacin5mg25%
Phosphorus200mg20%
Riboflavin0.17mg10%
Zinc4.5mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic 100% Grass Fed & Grass Finished Ground Beef 80% Lean / 20% Fat
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
