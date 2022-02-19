Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 4oz (112 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 200

% Daily value*

Total Fat 11g 16.92% Saturated Fat 4.5g 22.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 75mg 25%

Sodium 75mg 3.13%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 22g

Iron 2.7mg 15%

Niacin 6mg 30%

Phosphorus 200mg 20%

Riboflavin 0.17mg 10%

Zinc 5mg 33.33%