SunFed Ranch 100% Grass Fed 90% Lean Organic Ground Beef
1 lbUPC: 0085955700407
Product Details
100% Grass Fed Beef. USDA Organic. Free from antibiotics & added hormones. 100% American. At SunFed Ranch, we raise beef the right way; humanely, sustainably and entirely grass fed on American family ranches. Learn more. Eat better.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein22g
Iron2.7mg15%
Niacin6mg30%
Phosphorus200mg20%
Riboflavin0.17mg10%
Zinc5mg33.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
