Sunkist® Soda Singles to Go Orange Drink Mix
6 ctUPC: 0007239232402
Product Details
- Naturally and artificially flavored
- Low calorie
- Zero sugar
- 40 mg of caffeine per stick
- Gluten free
- Non-carbonated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (3.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Maltodextrin*, Aspartame†, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Magnesium Oxide, Caffeine, Gum Acacia, Acesulfame Potassium, Artificial Color, Yellow 5, Red 40. *Adds A Dietarily Insignificant Amount of Sugar.† Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
