Sunny with a Chance of Flowers is a healthy lifestyle wine created to make you feel good inside and out. Zero sugar, low calorie, low alcohol, and positively delicious. Our Sunny Chardonnay is the perfect blend of sunshine and good vibes only. Each glass is brimming with delicious notes of golden apple, Bartlett pear and lively citrus fruit that finishes with a touch of vanilla.

Pairs well with your favorite sushi roll, crispy chicken fried rice, or primavera pasta.

Zero sugar, 85 calories (per 5oz), 9% alcohol

100% sustainably farmed

Estate grown in Monterey County, California

92 points - The Tasting Panel - Jan/Feb 2021 v. 2019