Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Sunny with a Chance of Flowers Pinot Noir Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0067582942506
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Sunny with a Chance of Flowers is a healthy lifestyle wine created to make you feel good inside and out. Zero sugar, low calorie, low alcohol, and positively delicious. Our Sunny Pinot Noir is a riveting red wine full of juicy berry flavors and pure joy. Sweet black cherry kicks off the palate, followed by luscious pomegranate and a hint of toasted oak.
- Pairs well with grilled burgers, roasted tomato pasta, or grilled chicken tacos
- Zero sugar, 85 calories (per 5oz), 9% alcohol
- 100% sustainably farmed
- Estate grown in Monterey County, California
- 92 points - The Tasting Panel - Jan/Feb 2021 v. 2019