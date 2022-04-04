Sunny with a Chance of Flowers is a healthy lifestyle wine created to make you feel good inside and out. Zero sugar, low calorie, low alcohol, and positively delicious. Our Sunny Pinot Noir is a riveting red wine full of juicy berry flavors and pure joy. Sweet black cherry kicks off the palate, followed by luscious pomegranate and a hint of toasted oak.

Pairs well with grilled burgers, roasted tomato pasta, or grilled chicken tacos

Zero sugar, 85 calories (per 5oz), 9% alcohol

100% sustainably farmed

Estate grown in Monterey County, California

92 points - The Tasting Panel - Jan/Feb 2021 v. 2019