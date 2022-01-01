Sunny with a Chance of Flowers is a healthy lifestyle wine created to make you feel good inside and out. Zero sugar, low calorie, low alcohol and positively delicious. Our Sunny Sauvignon Blanc bursts with ripe guava, crushed pineapple, ruby grapefruit and fresh cut summer grass.

Pairs well with summer blackberry, ricotta and prosciutto crostini.

Zero Sugar, 85 calories (per 5oz), 9% alcohol

100% Sustainably Farmed

Estate Grown in Monterey County, California

90 points -The Tasting Panel - March/April 2022 v. 2020