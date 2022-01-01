Hover to Zoom
Sunny with a Chance of Flowers Savignon Blanc
750 mLUPC: 0067582942507
Sunny with a Chance of Flowers is a healthy lifestyle wine created to make you feel good inside and out. Zero sugar, low calorie, low alcohol and positively delicious. Our Sunny Sauvignon Blanc bursts with ripe guava, crushed pineapple, ruby grapefruit and fresh cut summer grass.
- Pairs well with summer blackberry, ricotta and prosciutto crostini.
- Zero Sugar, 85 calories (per 5oz), 9% alcohol
- 100% Sustainably Farmed
- Estate Grown in Monterey County, California
- 90 points -The Tasting Panel - March/April 2022 v. 2020