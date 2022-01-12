Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup and 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Concentrated Juices (Orange, Tangerine, Apple, Lime, Grapefruit), Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Thiamin Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Modified Cornstarch, Canola Oil, Cellulose Gum, Sucralose, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Potassium Sorbate To Protect Flavor, Yellow #6, Red #40, Calcium Disodium EDTA To Protect Color

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible