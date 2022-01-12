Hover to Zoom
SunnyD Orange Strawberry Citrus Punch
16 fl ozUPC: 0005020056100
Product Details
- Naturally and artificially flavored
- Contains 5% juice.
- 100% Vitamin C per 8oz serving
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (473 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Sugar28g
Protein0g
Thiamin0.45mg30%
Vitamin C120mg200%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup and 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Concentrated Juices (Orange, Tangerine, Apple, Lime, Grapefruit), Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Thiamin Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Modified Cornstarch, Canola Oil, Cellulose Gum, Sucralose, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Potassium Sorbate To Protect Flavor, Yellow #6, Red #40, Calcium Disodium EDTA To Protect Color
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
